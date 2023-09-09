"I will bring that title for you, one day" - WWE star makes solemn vow in heartbreaking post

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega has sent out a heartfelt post on social media following a dark match on SmackDown this week.

Before the show aired, she and Michin teamed up to take on Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre in a tag team match. The LWO member has yet to win a singles championship in her wrestling career. Vega has previously challenged for a world title, most notably at Backlash, where she faced Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship in a losing effort.

Zelina recently took to Twitter to share that her dark match on WWE SmackDown was dedicated to her late father, who passed away during the 9/11 attacks. She added that she would bring the title to him one day.

"TV or not. Tonight was for you, Dad. I will bring that title to you, one day," she wrote.

Zelina Vega opens up about her chemistry with Rhea Ripley in WWE

At Backlash in Puerto Rico, Zelina Vega got a huge reaction from the crowd before, during, and after her match against The Eradicator.

During an interview with Our Daily Show, the LWO member spoke about her chemistry with Rhea Ripley and how she can read The Judgment Day member's every move.

"Rhea Ripley [is someone I match up great within the ring]. Because that girl, oh my God. The thing is when we got to do Backlash — and I’ve heard her do this interview and it was funny to me because even she knows, she was like, the way she said it and I was like, man, if you even know that, I wonder how the fans think of something that happened that way, you know, how it happened at Backlash but, for her and I to get in there and just — I can read her like no other person. I can feel her movements and she doesn’t even have to do or say anything. I know what she’s doing right away," said Vega.

Two weeks ago on SmackDown, Zelina Vega challenged IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship, but she was defeated. It'll be interesting to see whether she'll get another opportunity at a world title.

