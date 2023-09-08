Rhea Ripley's WWE rival breaks character to send Judgment Day member a message - "I can read her like no other person"

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley's rival broke character to send The Judgment Day member a message. The star in question is Zelina Vega.

Vega is currently a member of the LWO (Latino World Order) which is led by WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. The latter re-formed the faction earlier this year in March and asked Queen Zelina to help him against Dominik Mysterio and The Judgment Day.

On the April 21 episode of WWE SmackDown, Vega asked for a match against The Eradicator for the SmackDown Women's Championship at Backlash in Puerto Rico. It was then made official by Adam Pearce. However, The LWO member failed to beat Rhea Ripley but received a standing ovation from the fans for her excellent performance.

During an interview with Our Daily Show, Vega talked about her chemistry with Ripley and how well she knows the latter's every single move inside the ring. She also addressed Ripley's comments on her after their match at WWE Backlash.

"Rhea Ripley [is someone I match up great within the ring]. Because that girl, oh my God. The thing is when we got to do Backlash — and I’ve heard her do this interview and it was funny to me because even she knows, she was like, the way she said it and I was like, man, if you even know that, I wonder how the fans think of something that happened that way, you know, how it happened at Backlash but, for her and I to get in there and just — I can read her like no other person. I can feel her movements and she doesn’t even have to do or say anything. I know what she’s doing right away." [H/T Post Wrestling]

You can check out the full interview below:

Zelina Vega talked about another WWE Superstar after praising Rhea Ripley

In the same interview, Vega talked about IYO SKY as well. She said that she always wanted to wrestle the current WWE Women's Champion and was glad she got to work with her during the Bray Wyatt tribute show.

"It’s the yin and yang, you know? And I feel like she’s my perfect opposite and the more I get to work with IYO, the more I’m starting to feel that way about IYO because I mean, my God, when I was in STARDOM in 2016, I wanted to wrestle IYO so bad because I remember watching her thinking, man, she’s so good, she’s so cool and I never got to do it when we were in STARDOM. I never got to do it so, fast forward, we actually got to have our match during the tribute show to Bray Wyatt and we both came back from that like, 'Wow. That was really amazing.'" [H/T Post Wrestling]

Fans want to see Queen Zelina go against Rhea Ripley once again in the future. It remains to be seen if WWE will make that happen or not.

