WWE NXT star Carmelo Hayes has shared his desire to square off against Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, among many others, after he joins the main roster.

Despite being just 28 years old, Hayes is already one of the most exciting talents in the business today. Due to his off-the-chart charisma and in-ring abilities, Carmelo Hayes has grown to become arguably the most popular star in NXT. As such, fans are waiting with bated breath to see him get promoted to the main roster and tangle with the megastars of the business.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, Carmelo Hayes also expressed his interest in going up against main roster talents like Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, and Finn Balor. Hayes also advised them to stay on RAW and SmackDown and not come down to NXT, as he will eventually be coming up to face them.

"I will come to your front door, you know what I mean, I'll come to your front door. Seth, I have said multiple times. Seth Rollins. And that's a match that's gonna happen. Stay there, because I will come there. Don't worry about coming down here. This is my place, I'll handle it down here but I'm coming up to you. He's gonna see me. Same thing with AJ, same thing with Finn. All of those guys Roman, too," said Hayes [10:11 - 10:41]

WWE NXT star Carmelo Hayes has a busy weekend

Though Hayes is interested in competing against main roster talents, he's currently focused on winning the first-ever Iron Survivor Challenge at WWE NXT Deadline. Winning the match could set him on the path to challenge for the NXT World Championship, a title he's yet to capture in the former black and gold brand.

However, Carmelo Hayes won't have it easy as he will go against five world-class competitors at the December 10th event. Axiom, Grayson Waller, JD McDonagh, and Joe Gacy are the other participants in the match who will surely put their best foot forward to win the five-way clash. Fans can expect a fun back-and-forth outing from the five, with all having equal chances of coming on top.

