"I will find another way to climb the mountain" - Shinsuke Nakamura vows to become a WWE Champion

Current SmackDown Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura has been on a great run in WWE recently.

The former Intercontinental Champion tore through his opponents in a recent gauntlet match on SmackDown to decide a next contender for Roman Reigns' WWE Universal Championship. He came close to clinching the win before the upset defeat from WWE official Adam Pearce, after an interference from Reigns.

Shinsuke Nakamura appears to be not backing down in his pursuit of gold in WWE. In a recent video promo that the star uploaded to his Twitter account, the King of Strong Style laid out his plans to championship glory in WWE.

"This year I didn't win the Royal Rumble, yeah, but all is not lost. My dream - no, my purpose...I will be the first-ever Japanese WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Royal Rumble is only one path on my journey. I need to find - I will find another way to climb the mountain. My journey is not finished. Life goes on."

Shinsuke Nakamura in WWE

Shinsuke Nakamura first came to WWE in 2016 following a successful career in Japan and wowed fans in his debut NXT match against Sami Zayn at NXT TakeOver: Dallas.

Less than a year into his NXT debut, Shinsuke Nakamura won the NXT Championship for the first time. After losing the belt to Samoa Joe, he managed to win it back again quickly to become a two-time NXT Champion.

After moving to WWE's main roster, Shinsuke Nakamura won the 2018 Royal Rumble match and went on to challenge WWE Champion AJ Styles at WrestleMania 34. Despite a grand entrance and a great match between the two, Shinsuke Nakamura was unsuccessful in his championship pursuit.

Later that same year, Shinsuke Nakamura won the WWE United States Championship from Jeff Hardy. After losing the title to Rusev on the Christmas edition of SmackDown, he won it back a month later at the 2019 Royal Rumble.

As well as his two WWE United States Championship reigns, Shinsuke Nakamura has been an Intercontinental Champion and a SmackDown Tag Team Champion with Cesaro.