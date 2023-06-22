"I will be the 'Karen' that he hates" - Former Champion plans to hound Adam Pearce for a spot at WWE Money in the Bank ladder match

WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez wants another opportunity to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match.

The former NXT Champion was in a qualifying match this past Monday Night on RAW against Trish Stratus. However, things descended into chaos when Zoey Stark interfered in the matchup. This prompted Becky Lynch to rush to ringside and neutralize Stark. However, Trish managed to provoke The Man to the point where she hit the Hall of Famer, leading to a disqualification.

This week on WWE's the Bump, Raquel claimed that she was planning to pursue Adam Pearce for another opportunity. The 32-year-old made it clear that she had nothing to do with Becky and Trish's blood feud and yet lost out on being a part of the MITB ladder match.

"As you know I do have a good history with Sonya and Chelsea, so I know how a 'Karen' works. And if I have to, I will go into Adam's office and I will be the 'Karen' that he hates. We need to talk about this. I honestly, I had nothing to do with Becky. I was in there because my eyes were set on gold, that's all I'm working towards, and she came out and ruined it for me." [From 22:35 - 22:52]

Raquel also wants to chat with former WWE Women's Champion Becky Lynch

During the same conversation, Raquel made it clear that she wants to hash it out with Becky Lynch. She claimed that The Man put herself in between Raquel and the Money in the Bank match.

"I do feel like Becky and I need to have a little chat, figure out exactly where her loyalties lie, in a sense, or I guess where she's kind of positioned herself in this situation. Even though we haven't had much history, we were in the Money in the Bank last year together. So we had a little bit of interaction."

The two stars have been going at it on Twitter and it will be interesting to see if this social media back-and-forth materializes into a confrontation inside the squared circle.

