Becky Lynch's loyalty questioned by 32-year-old WWE star after recent incident

After losing a high-profile match to WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus in Saudi Arabia, Becky Lynch seems to be hell-bent on getting back at the legend. However, Zoey Stark has factored in as a major disadvantage for The Man.

This week on RAW, Lynch accidentally cost Raquel Rodriguez the opportunity to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match. This inadvertently allowed the former's rival, Trish Stratus, to advance instead.

Touching on what transpired on the red brand in the latest episode of WWE's The Bump, Raquel Rodriguez stated that Lynch knows better, considering her veteran status.

The Texan concluded by saying that she is looking to have a conversation with The Man and further lobby for her addition to the upcoming ladder match in the UK:

"I do feel like Becky and I need to have a little chat, figure out exactly where her loyalties lie, in a sense, or I guess where she's kind of positioned herself in this situation. Even though we haven't had much history, we were in the Money in the Bank last year together. So we had a little bit of interaction. We still have had not much going on. So I'd love to pick Becky's brain in all of this, and figure out what she's thinking," said Rodriguez. [From 23:18 to 23:38]

Raquel Rodriguez hopes 29-year-old WWE Superstar returns soon

Not long ago, Raquel Rodriguez was one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Liv Morgan.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion's injury forced the duo to vacate the titles. This ultimately led to Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler becoming the new champions.

When asked about her former tag partner, Raquel Rodriguez had a heartfelt message for Morgan:

"Liv! I miss you! Come back soon!" Rodriguez exclaimed. "But, not too soon. Make sure you're healthy. Make sure you're a 100%. Because we've got business to take care of in the form of Ronda and Shayna. But we'll get to that when we get to that. But come back 'cus I miss you!" [From 26:28-26:42]

Raquel Rodriguez was reportedly set for a gradual push "towards the title" following WrestleMania 39, as Triple H is a huge fan of the former NXT Women's Champion. Could it mean that the Texan is en route to face WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley in the not-too-distant future? The duo's faceoff on the latest episode of RAW seemingly foreshadowed it.

