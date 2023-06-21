"This is WrestleMania worthy" - WWE Universe wants Rhea Ripley to feud with top star for the first time in over two years

Rhea Ripley is ruling the women's division on WWE RAW as the Women's World Champion. However, fans want a massive rivalry from the past involving Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez after their recent interaction on the red brand.

Last night, Rhea Ripley brutally attacked Natalya ahead of their scheduled match. She left the Queen of Harts in the middle of the ring after she hit her with a Riptide. After the segment, Raquel Rodriguez and the champion came face-to-face, and fans went wild over it.

The two stars have a brief history from the developmental brand, as Rodriguez was the one to end Ripley's run on NXT. In 2021, both Rhea and Raquel won the Women's Championship of their respective brand during WrestleMania weekend. The Eradicator returned to former black-and-gold alongside Bianca Belair to celebrate their title victory with The Big Mami Cool.

Fans now want the two stars to feud once again on the main roster.

Meanwhile, fans want the two stars to face each other at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

The two stars are familiar with each other and gold in WWE. However, they never faced each other for any title during their feud in the developmental brand. It will be interesting to see if Raquel Rodriguez can get a match against The Eradicator of The Judgment Day at SummerSlam.

WWE reportedly has major plans for Rhea Ripley as champion

WWE recently introduced new World titles for Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley, and Asuka. However, the plans go beyond introducing new belts, and the company is pushing Mami to the moon.

Earlier this year, Mami set records at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event and made history at WrestleMania 39. She later became the only woman to hold gold across four different brands.

According to a new report from Xero News, WWE has major plans for Rhea Ripley, and the company wants Ripley to have a lengthy reign and enter WrestleMania 40 with the titles.

"Rhea is scheduled to have a long run as champion Potentially into or past Mania 40," Xero News reported.

The report also states that the reign won't end at 'Mania, and she could most likely continue her reign as Women's World Champion after the event. It will be interesting to see which star will dethrone her to become the next WWE Women's World Champion.

