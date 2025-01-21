"I will kiss you" - IYO SKY sends a message to 36-year-old WWE RAW star

IYO SKY has been riding high on WWE RAW despite a few recent big defeats. The Damage CTRL member is in a solid position on the red brand.

She is having a great time as a babyface, thanks in no small part to Dakota Kai being by her side. The two have stuck together through thick and thin, especially after Kairi Sane got injured following a backstage assault. The duo got a measure of revenge on Pure Fusion Collective, who have constantly tried to put Damage CTRL on the shelf.

Kai and SKY defeated Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler in a tag team match on tonight's episode of WWE RAW. Following the bout, the two had a wholesome conversation on X/Twitter. It began when Dakota Kai tweeted a selfie of the two of them while giving IYO quite the compliment in the caption:

"She is beauty she is grace, she will punch you in the face," wrote Kai.

The former WWE Women's Champion responded with a quote tweet, stating that she will kiss her stablemate:

"And I will kiss you😘💋 @ImKingKota HAHA," replied IYO SKY.

It remains to be seen how strong their bond is, especially with the Royal Rumble approaching. Both Dakota Kai and IYO SKY have high aspirations to become singles champions, so their relationship will have interesting days ahead.

