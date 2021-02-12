"I will literally do everything in my power" - Kevin Owens on jumping off the pirate ship at WWE WrestleMania 37

Last year, Kevin Owens made headlines after WWE WrestleMania 36 when he revealed that he intended to jump off the pirate ship at Raymond James Stadium. The venue is home to NFL Super Bowl LV Champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Due to the global pandemic, WrestleMania was instead held at the WWE Performance Center. Still wanting his WrestleMania moment, Owens jumped off the WrestleMania sign instead during his match against Seth Rollins.

But with WWE once again heading to Raymond James Stadium this April, talk of a pirate ship jump by Owens has come up once again. Owens spoke to Ryan Satin of WWE on FOX today about the pirate ship jump and how he still intends on doing it even though everyone knows about it now.

"No, I want to do it. I can’t promise people that I’m going to do it because, you know, circumstances and whatever. But, I can promise everybody that I’m gonna try as much as possible to do it. I’ll do my best. I’ll annoy anybody I can. I will get into anyone’s ear I possibly can. I will literally do everything in my power to get to the point where I can jump off that ship."

.@FightOwensFight on his recent feud with @WWERomanReigns w/ @HeymanHustle, if he will jump off the pirate ship at @RJStadium PLUS much more with @RyanSatin https://t.co/WrXUaJV6Xo — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 12, 2021

"I'm ready for it this year" - Kevin Owens on being prepared to jump off the pirate ship at WWE WrestleMania

Owens admitted to Satin that he studied the pirate ship well before last year's WrestleMania. With WWE heading back to Raymond James Stadium this April, he is more than ready to pull this off.

"But, even climbing up the ship, like, it’s already ready in my head. How I’m going to get up there, everything. I studied it. I did my research before I made that claim last year. So, I’m ready for it this year."

With where the pirate ship is located in the stadium, it will be interesting to see what kind of matchup Owens would need to pull off the jump at WrestleMania. Since he's already done a Last Man Standing match this year at the Royal Rumble, other match types might be limited to make this work.

"Yeah, I feel great. I don’t know. I think my body’s just so used to that kind of punishment throughout the years." - @FightOwensFight to @ryansatin on all the abuse his body has received at the hands of @WWERomanReigns w/ @HeymanHustle the past few months. pic.twitter.com/Q55hsQ9n19 — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 12, 2021

Are you excited to potentially see Kevin Owens jump off the pirate ship at WWE WrestleMania? Will you be disappointed if it doesn't happen? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.