"I will no longer be with WWE"- 27-year-old star uncertain about his future

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Oct 16, 2025 18:13 GMT
27-year-old star is leaving WWE! [Image credit: WWE.com]
WWE recently had budget cuts, and some stars were released while others parted ways with the promotion mutually. Recently, a 27-year-old star made a shocking revelation and stated he's uncertain about his future.

Last year, Bryce Donovan revealed on social media that he signed with WWE's ID program and would compete on their behalf. Donovan eventually appeared on Evolve and even got the opportunity to face the Evolve Men's Champion, Jackson Drake, but failed to win the title.

Apart from Evolve, the 27-year-old star competed for other companies, as the ID program doesn't stop a wrestler from competing outside the Stamford-based promotion. After a feud with The Vanity Project, he made a shocking revelation on X and revealed he will no longer be a part of WWE, as he's done with the program and Evolve.

While he didn't mention whether it was a mutual exit or release, he stated he's uncertain about his future following the move and will reevaluate things before he shares it with the fans. Donovan created a lot of uncertainty with the post, and it'll be interesting to see what's next for him in his future.

"Finale. I will no longer be with WWE ID or Evolve. Thanks for the good time, everyone. Learned a lo,t especially from @TheRealXPac, who’s the best coach anyone could ask for. I’ll let you know what’s happening next when I decide, or maybe I won’t idk yet ✌️," Donovan wrote on X.
More stars from WWE Evolve were let go

Earlier this year, the company restarted Evolve with the intention of creating a brand where superstars from the independent circuit and new athletes could appear and prepare themselves as competitors before joining the developmental brand. Many names were signed from the industry, and got the opportunity to compete on the brand.

However, it's been over half a year, and the budget cuts clearly affected a few stars from the brand. A few notable names, like Zayda Steele, Kylie Rae, Lance Anoa'i, Stevie Turner, BJ Ray, and more, are no longer associated with the company.

Some stars mentioned that their contracts wouldn't get renewed, and others were released from the promotion. It'll be interesting to see what's next for the stars outside the Stamford-based promotion in the coming months.

