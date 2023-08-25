"I will miss your laugh" - Former WWE Champion Big E shares heartfelt tribute to Bray Wyatt

Former WWE Champion Big E has shared a heartfelt tribute to Bray Wyatt following the news of his shocking passing.

Triple H announced that Windham Rotunda, known in WWE as Bray Wyatt, passed away today at the age of 36. He returned to the company last year at Extreme Rules to an incredible reaction from wrestling fans. Wyatt was regarded as one of the brightest minds in the business and his tragic passing has led to many tributes from his peers in the industry.

Big E took to social media today to honor Wyatt following his unexpected passing. He noted that the two spent most of their adult lives together and he is praying for his family. The New Day member added that Wyatt was the first person who helped him when he signed with the company in 2009.

"Man…the first dude that took me under his wing when I got signed in 2009. We spent so much of our adult lives together. Praying for Jojo. Praying for his kids. I will miss your laugh & your boyish charm, my friend. Goodbye, Windham," he wrote.

