"I will be on the Mount Rushmore" - Popular WWE star makes massive claim

A popular WWE Superstar has claimed that by the end of his career, he will be on the Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling. The name in question has been an integral part of the roster for several years.

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins showed up on ESPN's First Take alongside Paul Heyman. The two spoke about WWE Wrestlepalooza, the first premium live event set to stream live on the ESPN app. The Visionary will also be in action at the PLE, teaming up with Becky Lynch to face CM Punk and AJ Lee in a Mixed Tag Team Match.

During their conversation, the host Stephen A. Smith asked Seth Rollins to speak about himself. The 39-year-old obliged and referred to himself as the greatest superstar of all time. He further noted that by the time he hangs up his boots, he will be on the Mount Rushmore of the wrestling industry.

"I am a visionary, I am a revolutionary, I am Seth Freakin' Rollins, the World Heavyweight Champion six times over. I am the greatest superstar, not just of my generation, but of any generation in the history of this company. When it’s all said and done, when I hang up the boots, when I put the robe on the shelf for the very last time, I will be on the Mount Rushmore of this industry. No question about it, that’s what I bring to the table," said Seth Rollins.

You can check out the entire conversation below:

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch got the final laugh on WWE RAW

AJ Lee will wrestle her first match after more than a decade at WWE Wrestlepalooza. The two couples set for action at the upcoming premium live event came face to face on the go-home edition of Monday Night RAW ahead of the show.

After a verbal back-and-forth, AJ Lee slapped Seth Rollins across the face. The heels tricked their rivals into believing that they wouldn't retaliate. However, Becky Lynch floored Lee with a Manhandle Slam and slapped The Second City Saint twice before leaving the ring.

Only time will tell which couple leaves the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, as the victor this Saturday.

