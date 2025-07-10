"I will never forgive him for this" - The Undertaker on Vince McMahon

The Undertaker recently opened up about an incident that left him red-faced and said he would never forgive Vince McMahon for it. The Phenom shared a close bond with McMahon during his time in WWE, and the two were even seen attending the Super Bowl together in New Orleans earlier this year.

'Taker had been one of the most reliable stars for McMahon throughout different eras and generations, but there were times when WWE's former head honcho got under The Deadman's skin.

During an appearance on the Mic Check with Mr. Anderson, The Undertaker was asked about whether he had to turn down interview opportunities, especially in the 90s, to protect his gimmick. He revealed that he would get into arguments with Vince McMahon over not doing the interviews. The former WWE Champion then explained how McMahon got the better of him on one occasion.

“I will never forgive him for this. We had the Governor’s Ball in New York City, and he made Paul Bearer, myself, Sgt. Slaughter, I wanna say, Bobby Heenan (and) Pat Patterson. He made us go as active talent dressed in our gimmick. This was like a black tie, high-end deal, with the Shrivers were up there, Vince and Linda were up there. This was big. This thing was just so extravagant, and there we were in full-on Undertaker regalia," he recalled. [56:20 onwards]

The WWE Hall of Famer revealed there were hardly any wrestling fans present at the event, which made things more awkward as people kept staring at them.

"Not a lot of wrestling fans there, there were a couple. For the most part, people were looking at us, looking at me and Paul Bearer together in a room full of dignitaries and it's just like oh man this is so bad," he added.

Vince McMahon was always trying to get the better of The Undertaker, especially when it came to getting him to break his character.

Vince McMahon tried to make The Undertaker do a Spinaroonie

Following an episode of RAW in 2002, The Rock, Booker T, Goldust, and The Undertaker gathered in the ring. The other superstars pushed for The Deadman to perform his version of the spinaroonie, dubbed the 'Takeroonie, trying to get him to break character.

All the stars and even Vince McMahon performed Booker T's signature spinaroonie but couldn't get The Undertaker to do the move. The Deadman later revealed in an interview that this was one battle he won against McMahon.

"I always told him. 'I don't care who you are, what you do, you'll never get me to do that.' And you don't tell Vince that you can't or won't do something, because it becomes his passion in life. But I can honestly say he never got me to do a Takeroonie. So, I won. That's the one battle I won with Vince,” he told Chris Van Vliet. [19:50 onwards]

The banter between 'Taker and McMahon was a hilarious part of the relationship they shared while working with each other. Vince McMahon once called The Undertaker his most loyal performer and was visibly emotional while talking about his retirement.

