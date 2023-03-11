"I will personally f**k you up" – Wrestler claims Bob Holly threatened him in real life

Former WWE developmental talent Kevin Matthews says Bob Holly was prepared to beat him up if he complained about Bill DeMott.

Matthews was trained by DeMott at WWE's Deep South Wrestling developmental territory in the mid-2000s. Holly, a WWE Superstar at the time, occasionally helped out with training sessions.

On Rene Dupree's Cafe de Rene podcast, Matthews claimed that DeMott's rigorous coaching methods caused him to suffer a torn bicep. Holly allegedly approached him one day and revealed what would happen if he lodged a complaint:

"Bob comes and sits next to me," Matthews said. "He knew what Bill did. He knew he forced me in the ring. He knew that was on Bill's a**. He sat next to me, calmly asking me am I on painkillers right now and stuff like that. I said, 'Yeah, they prescribed me some stuff.' Then, the calmest, coolest voice ever, he leans into me, and he's like, 'If you throw Bill under the bus, I will personally f**k you up.'" [1:08 – 1:33]

DeMott worked as a full-time WWE trainer between 2004-2007 and 2011-2015. Several wrestlers spoke out about the former WCW star's coaching methods in 2015, prompting him to resign.

Bob Holly addressed criticism of Bill DeMott online

In 2015, Bob Holly posted a series of since-deleted tweets after accusations emerged about Bill DeMott's training style. He claimed to have "heard stories" about the way DeMott treated people.

"I deny the recent allegations made about me, however, to avoid any embarrassment or damage to the WWE, I've decided to step down." #OnThisDay in 2015: Bill Demott resigns from his head trainer role at the WWE Performance Center."I deny the recent allegations made about me, however, to avoid any embarrassment or damage to the WWE, I've decided to step down." #OnThisDay in 2015: Bill Demott resigns from his head trainer role at the WWE Performance Center."I deny the recent allegations made about me, however, to avoid any embarrassment or damage to the WWE, I've decided to step down." https://t.co/jAbjGOr9I8

Kevin Matthews believes Holly only tweeted about his former co-worker because he wanted to get a job as a coach:

"All these years later, he calls out Bill when the internet's attacking him, trying to kiss a** to get a job again (…) You literally told me if I exposed Bill, you're personally gonna f**k me up. I would take him up on that now. F**k me up." [1:36 – 1:53]

Holly worked for WWE between 1994 and 2009. He won the Hardcore Championship six times and the World Tag Team Championship three times.

