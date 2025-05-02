"I will see you at WrestleMania next year" - Former AEW star makes big WWE promise

A former AEW star made a huge a promise for WWE WrestleMania 42 next year in New Orleans, Louisiana. It will be the third WrestleMania in the Bayou after WrestleMania XXX and WrestleMania 34.
Ricky Saints, more famously known as Ricky Starks in AEW, was under contract with the Tony Khan-owned promotions for five years. Once he departed AEW, he appeared on WWE television on the NXT brand. He's currently the NXT North American Champion.
In a post on his Instagram stories, Saints shared that his hometown NFL team, the New Orleans Saints, sent him a care package containing a hat, card and signed football. He thanked the franchise for the gift while also making a promise to be at WrestleMania 42 next year.
"Thank you for the care package, @saints. Yes you're correct, I will see you at WrestleMania next year," Saints wrote.
Ricky Saints paid homage to his hometown of New Orleans by changing his ring name. The city was awarded its NFL franchise on November 1, 1966, coinciding with the Roman Catholic celebration of All Saints Day.
It will be interesting to see if Saints will get called up to the WWE main roster later this year and be part of the WrestleMania 42 card.
Ricky Saints explains his first real WWE WrestleMania experience
Speaking on the No Contest Wrestling podcast, Ricky Saints told hosts O'Shea Jackson Jr. and TJ Jefferson what it was like to be a part of WrestleMania as a WWE Superstar.
It wasn't his first WrestleMania, but all his previous ones were as an AEW star and he got in trouble online for watching it even though he was there to support his friend and mentor Cody Rhodes.
"That wasn't my first 'Mania. I've been to a few of them but that was great because I saw a good friend of mine finally win the big one. It was a great weekend, but I do remember saying to myself that that would be the last time that I was on that side of the glass panel so to speak, that would be the last time that I was in a suite. Look at me now," Saints said. [H/T Fightful]
Saints successfully defended his NXT North American Championship during WrestleMania weekend at Stand & Deliver against fellow former AEW star Ethan Page.