"I will show up" - Former RAW Superstar sends a warning to Roman Reigns

Former RAW Superstar Samoa Joe is ready to have another feud against current Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Reigns has been dominating the roster of SmackDown for almost a year now and has defeated several top names. The 'Head of the Table' character has been amazing and fans can't wait to see what more can he do with it.

Speaking with GiveMeSport’s Louis Dangoor, Samoa Joe spoke about Roman Reigns, claiming that The Tribal Chief just needs to say his name, and he'll show up. Joe and Reigns previously faced each other three years ago at WWE Backlash 2018 where the latter picked up the victory.

“What Roman’s been doing has been fantastic. He’s really embraced what he probably should have been a long time ago. He’s built a hell of a squad around him. And you know, Head of the Table - that’s an interesting moniker. But Roman knows what’s up. I’m never too far away. He merely needs to say my name, and I will show up. No problem. He knows that. And I ain’t interested in sitting at your table, man. I’ll flip it over and I’ll eat your birthday cake in front of you. That’s about it,” said Samoa Joe.

Samoa Joe is set to make his in-ring return after 18 months this Sunday at TakeOver 36. He will face NXT Champion Karrion Kross and try to become a record three-time NXT Champion.

Roman Reigns is set to have a blockbuster match at WWE SummerSlam 2021

Roman Reigns is set to have arguably his toughest title defense so far at WWE SummerSlam 2021. The Tribal Chief will go one-on-one against 16-time world champion John Cena, in what will be a blockbuster match.

Reigns and Cena have had some thrilling promo battles on SmackDown over the past few weeks. While Roman Reigns heads into their SummerSlam clash as the favorite, one can never rule out a surprise John Cena victory.

