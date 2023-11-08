"I will not be silenced!"- 4-time champion's daughter sends a clear message to WWE Universe

The competition in WWE continues to rise as new faces make their mark with each passing week. A former superstar’s daughter recently sent out a clear message to other superstars and the fans following the latest episode of NXT.

Tuesday night hosted some big matches and segments to build NXT as a top brand. Fans saw Xia Li appear on the show to challenge the NXT Women’s Champion. Meanwhile, Akira Tozawa unsuccessfully challenged Noam Dar for the Heritage Cup.

During the broadcast, rising star Arianna Grace made an appearance and watched Roxanne Perez and Kelani Jordan defeat Lola Vice and Elektra Lopez. Karmen Petrovic appeared after the match to attack Grace and make a statement.

Her actions led Arianna Grace to send a clear message to Karmen and the WWE Universe. She wrote that she will not be silenced in a post on Twitter.

"I will not be silenced! 😤😤😤😤," Grace shared.

For those who do not know, Arianna Grace is the daughter of the four-time WWE champion Santino Marella. The 28-year-old star is looking to walk in her father’s footsteps and become a big deal in the wrestling industry.

Grace still has a lot to do to improve in the ring. However, it looks like she is on the right path in NXT, where she can build her WWE career.

Santino Marella hopes to see his daughter make her WWE main roster debut soon

Former WWE champion Santino Marella’s daughter Bianca Carelli, now known as Arianna Grace, joined NXT to begin her journey as a top star. Marella became a big name during his time in the company, and he hopes to see his daughter reach greater heights of success.

The former superstar spoke about his daughter’s potential on the Refin’ It Up podcast. He noted that his daughter could make it to the main roster in 2024, and he hoped to attend WrestleMania as a father rather than a superstar.

"I can’t wait to go to WrestleMania with my daughter in a match, and it’s gonna be so much more fun than going to WrestleMania to participate. Just to go as a dad, you know?… I’m hoping she’s called up sometime next year. She’s gonna do well. I’m pretty sure that my lens is objective. It’s not just because she’s my daughter," Marella said.

It will be incredible to see Arianna Grace perform at WrestleMania with her father cheering her on from the crowd. WWE has given superstars some big moments to remember, and this dream of Santino Marella’s could come true in the coming years.

