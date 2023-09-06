Who is Santino Marella's daughter dating from WWE NXT? Details on the confirmed relationship

Santino Marella is one of the WWE veterans whose child followed in their footsteps into the industry. His only daughter, Bianca Carelli, wrestles in NXT as Arianna Grace. However, she is not alone in her wrestling journey.

Bianca Carelli was signed to WWE in February 2022. She joined the Performance Center class with Roxanne Perez, Thea Hail, Kiana James, and more. Arianna Grace debuted on the April 26, 2022, edition of NXT Level Up, where she defeated Amari Miller. As it turned out, her future boyfriend was also in that same class.

Santino Marella's daughter, Arianna Grace, is currently dating Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo. She may have been dating the 26-year-old since December last year. He is best known for his alliance with Tony D'Angelo, known as The D'Angelo Family. The duo are the current NXT Tag Team Champions in their first reign after defeating Gallus at The Great American Bash.

The 28-year-old female star's latest match was on the October 4, 2022, episode of Level Up after suffering a knee injury. She teamed with Kiana James in a losing effort against Fallon Henley and Sol Ruca. She briefly returned for an appearance at NXT Heatwave, where she was hanging out with Stacks in the pool.

What prediction did Santino Marella make regarding his daughter?

Arianna Grace with her boyfriend, NXT star Stacks

Santino Marella had one of the most memorable and entertaining characters in WWE history. However, he was released in 2016 due to an injury. He made sporadic appearances in the company in 2019 and 2020. However, he also has plans to appear at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

While speaking on Refin' It Up, Santino Marella revealed he hopes Grace would debut on the main roster in 2024. He also shared that he is more excited to attend WrestleMania as a father than a superstar.

"I can’t wait to go to WrestleMania with my daughter in a match and it’s gonna be so much more fun than going to WrestleMania to participate. Just to go as a dad, you know?… I’m hoping she’s called up some time next year. She’s gonna do well. I’m pretty sure that my lens is objective. It’s not just because she’s my daughter." (H/T Post Wrestling)

What has Arianna Grace been doing in her time away from WWE NXT?

Despite the knee injury, the WWE NXT star remained active. Aside from continuously training and hanging out with her boyfriend, she competed in the Miss Universe Canada pageant, placing in the top 20.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen when fans will see Arianna Grace back in the developmental brand and if her affiliation with Stacks will also be portrayed on-screen.

Recommended Video Why WWE fans LOVE John Cena