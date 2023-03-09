"Love you" - When Santino Marella's daughter confirmed that she is dating current WWE star

Santino Marella joined WWE in 2005. He spent nearly 11 years as a regular competitor in the promotion, during which he held the Intercontinental Championship, the United States Title, and the Tag Team Championships. However, the company released him from his contract in 2016.

Last year, Marella's daughter Arianna Grace (aka Bianca Carelli) signed with WWE. She is currently on the NXT roster. About four months ago, Grace confirmed that she is in a relationship with fellow NXT star Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo.

When Lorenzo posted a photo of himself with Grace on his Instagram last December, Santino Marella's daughter commented, expressing her love for her boyfriend.

"😍😍❤️❤️ love you much," she wrote.

Lorenzo replied to his girlfriend's comment. He stated that he loved her "mucher." The 27-year-old female wrestler later posted a photo of herself with her boyfriend on her Instagram to celebrate the holiday season. Meanwhile, other Instagram accounts posted a picture of Grace and Lorenzo kissing and congratulated them on their relationship.

WWE NXT star Arianna Grace is currently injured

Arianna Grace debuted in NXT in April 2022 when she defeated Amari Miller on Level Up. Since then, Santino Marella's daughter has competed in several bouts on NXT.

However, the 27-year-old took to social media last October to announce that she had sustained an injury and would be out of action for a while.

"Hey you guys!!!! Sadly, I’m injured and will have surgery next week. I’m going to do all I can to recover properly and come back stronger so I can get back to doing what I love, performing for all of YOU! I can’t wait to get back in the ring *pleading face emoji* *red heart emoji* *praying hands emoji*," she wrote.

Grace is yet to return to in-ring action. Last January, she disclosed in a Twitter post that she was happy with her recovery process and excited to make her comeback. The NXT star also hinted at returning during the second half of 2023.

