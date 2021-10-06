"I wish I was the 4th" - Bayley wanted to join a current champion's popular faction

Multi-time women's champion Bayley has taken to Twitter to reveal that she wanted to join current WWE Champion Big E's popular faction with Dolph Ziggler and AJ Lee as the fourth member..

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Dolph Ziggler confronted Big E in the ring. He went on to remind the WWE Champion of how he once debuted on the main roster as Ziggler's bodyguard.

Dolph Ziggler later took to Twitter to share a picture of himself, Big E, and AJ Lee during their time together. Replying to this, former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley stated that she wished she was the fourth member of this group.

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE @HEELZiggler I wish I was the 4th @HEELZiggler I wish I was the 4th

Long before gaining popularity as part of New Day, Big E debuted on the main roster in December 2012 as the bodyguard/enforcer of Dolph Ziggler. The two were joined by former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee, who played the love interest of Ziggler back then. The faction had a brief yet entertaining run, including feuds against John Cena and Team Hell No (Daniel Bryan and Kane)

Bayley's current status following WWE Draft 2021

After carrying Friday Night SmackDown's women's division over the last two years, Bayley is currently out of action due to an injury. She suffered a torn ACL during training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando earlier this year, ahead of WWE Money in the Bank 2021.

While she has been away from WWE television for the past few months, Bayley continues to be active on her social media, interacting with fans and fellow wrestling personalities.

Following Night Two of WWE Draft 2021 on Monday Night RAW, Bayley claimed on Twitter that she is currently a free agent. This makes for an exciting opportunity as WWE could have her return on either RAW or SmackDown whenever she fully recovers from her injury.

