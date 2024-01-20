"I wish I would have done it" - Hall of Famer regrets rejecting WWE's offer to work with Matt Riddle

Matt Riddle has been looking to make a name for himself outside WWE following his release. A Hall of Famer recently spoke about an opportunity he received to work with The Original Bro that he regretfully gave up.

Riddle became popular as a unique character in WWE. He worked alongside Randy Orton for some time, and the two got over as the RK-Bro before Randy suffered an injury that shelved him for 18 months.

The Original Bro departed WWE in September 2023. He was recently a guest on Kurt Angle’s The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where the two touched on various topics.

Kurt Angle recalled the time he was offered to work alongside Matt Riddle in 2020. The company wanted him to be Riddle’s manager, but the money wasn’t right.

"I wanted to bring it up, Matt, do you remember when they asked me to manage you? I wish I would have done it, but you know what, they just ... the money was not really that good. They didn't want to give me that much money and it was like, 'Okay, I would love to manage Matt, but you got to give me a little bit more money than that.'"

Matt Riddle noted that being on the road takes a toll on one’s body, and therefore, Kurt Angle was right to ask for more money for the deal.

"I can't agree with you more because when you're on the road, that schedule is taxing on your body," said Riddle. "Even if you're just managing, even if you're just cutting promos. The wrestling is not the hard part — I mean it's wear and tear for sure – but the travel is the most brutal part of wrestling." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Angle worked with Matt Riddle as a Special Guest Referee during his match against Timothy Thatcher in NXT. It was after that contest that the Hall of Famer announced Riddle’s move to the main roster, where he joined the SmackDown brand.

Randy Orton helped Matt Riddle a lot in WWE

During the same episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Matt Riddle spoke about how Randy Orton helped him during his time in WWE. Their tag team turned out to be a treat for WWE fans, and The Stallion also got a lot out of it.

"He really helped me out through a lot of tough times because I was going through a divorce at the time and everything else, and he's been through a similar situation and he was just a real brother, and especially, you know, when you're on the road, it's not like I can call anybody. To have him there and be that supportive, because you know how Randy can be, and for him to be as supportive to me, it was nice. Randy has a spot in my heart forever," he said.

Randy Orton’s support helped Matt Riddle get through a tough time. The Viper recently returned to WWE after a lengthy hiatus due to an injury and immediately restarted his rivalry with The Bloodline.

