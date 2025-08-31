"I wish they'd invited me" - WWE veteran reacts to being left out of Vince McMahon's birthday party

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about Vince McMahon's birthday party. The veteran wrestling promoter recently celebrated his 80th birthday party.Mr. McMahon's 80th birthday party was held at New York City's Gotham Hall. Some notable attendees included Kane, The Undertaker, Michelle McCool, Sgt. Slaughter, Shane McMahon, Bruce Prichard, John Cena, Sheamus, Gerald Brisco, and Ron Killings, among others.On a recent episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the veteran manager noted that many of the attendees came from Vince McMahon’s close inner circle. Mantell highlighted his personal connections to several of them, including Kane, whom he helped discover, and The Undertaker, whom he once mentored. The former WWE manager admitted he would have liked to receive an invitation as well, adding that it would have been something he could have discussed on the podcast.&quot;That's the group. You said Kane was there? I discovered him. Undertaker was there? I was one of his early mentors, and helped him. And Mr. Bradshaw. So, I wish they'd invited me. You would have asking me about now, how was the party. I would've said, 'Oh, it's great, it's great.' So, he is 80 years old. He's surrounded himself with those guys which are his group. That's his people,&quot; Mantell said.Drew McIntyre also attended Vince McMahon's birthdayAmong the slew of legends and current WWE stars, Drew McIntyre was also another interesting attendee at Vince McMahon's birthday bash. Wrestling legend and Hall of Famer Jerry &quot;The King&quot; Lawler posted an image showing the likes of Miz and Maryse, Titus O'Neil, Sheamus, and Drew at the event.Speaking to Adam's Apple, McIntyre was asked to share details about the party. However, the former WWE Champion refused to comment on the event.With more and more WWE stars associating with Mr. McMahon, it will be interesting to see if the former CEO finds his way back to the company in the future.While using quotes from this article, please credit Story Time with Dutch Mantell and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.