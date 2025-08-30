WWE SmackDown Superstar refuses to comment on recent meeting with Vince McMahon

A WWE SmackDown superstar has refused to comment on a recent meeting with Vince McMahon. On August 23, it was reported that a slew of WWE names, like John Cena, The Undertaker, and JBL, among others attended Vince's 80th birthday celebration.

Ad

Later, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler posted an image from the event on Instagram. Lawler was seen posing alongside The Miz, Maryse, Titus O’Neil, Sheamus, and Drew McIntyre.

Recently, while speaking to Adam's Apple, McIntyre was asked about McMahon's birthday party, but the Scottish Psychopath refused to give away any details.

"I’m not going to comment on it on the internet, am I?” he said.

Ad

Trending

WWE has given up on Paul Heyman? Here's the story!

You can watch the video below:

Ad

Notably, McIntyre was once dubbed as a "future world champion" and the "Chosen One" by Vince McMahon on an episode of SmackDown in 2009. This was also brought up by Sami Zayn while addressing McIntyre during a promo on RAW last year.

Meanwhile, McMahon's birthday party appears to be a star-studded affair with top WWE names attending the event. However, according to reports, one attendee also noted that Vince looked frail, walked slower, and looked his age.

Ad

Vince McMahon's current status with WWE talent

With McMahon embroiled in the Janel Grant lawsuit, WWE has had its talents keep their distance from the former chairman. The people within the company were also asked to not keep any contact with him.

However, according to a report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), that may no longer be the case. With many current WWE stars attending Vince's birthday party, this rule might have been relaxed.

Ad

Still, there was no official WWE involvement at the party, with the company's Chief Content Officer Triple H and President Nick Khan reportedly not present at the event.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Adam's Apple and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sherjeel Malik Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.



While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.



Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.



When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books. Know More

Why Brock Lesnar is in deep trouble - Check Here!