WWE SmackDown Superstar refuses to comment on recent meeting with Vince McMahon

A WWE SmackDown superstar has refused to comment on a recent meeting with Vince McMahon. On August 23, it was reported that a slew of WWE names, like John Cena, The Undertaker, and JBL, among others attended Vince's 80th birthday celebration.
Later, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler posted an image from the event on Instagram. Lawler was seen posing alongside The Miz, Maryse, Titus O’Neil, Sheamus, and Drew McIntyre.
Recently, while speaking to Adam's Apple, McIntyre was asked about McMahon's birthday party, but the Scottish Psychopath refused to give away any details.
"I’m not going to comment on it on the internet, am I?” he said.
Notably, McIntyre was once dubbed as a "future world champion" and the "Chosen One" by Vince McMahon on an episode of SmackDown in 2009. This was also brought up by Sami Zayn while addressing McIntyre during a promo on RAW last year.
Meanwhile, McMahon's birthday party appears to be a star-studded affair with top WWE names attending the event. However, according to reports, one attendee also noted that Vince looked frail, walked slower, and looked his age.
Vince McMahon's current status with WWE talent
With McMahon embroiled in the Janel Grant lawsuit, WWE has had its talents keep their distance from the former chairman. The people within the company were also asked to not keep any contact with him.
However, according to a report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), that may no longer be the case. With many current WWE stars attending Vince's birthday party, this rule might have been relaxed.
Still, there was no official WWE involvement at the party, with the company's Chief Content Officer Triple H and President Nick Khan reportedly not present at the event.
