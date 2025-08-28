  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Vince McMahon
  • Concerning Vince McMahon update after WWE legend's recent 80th birthday bash - Reports

Concerning Vince McMahon update after WWE legend's recent 80th birthday bash - Reports

By JP David
Modified Aug 28, 2025 11:56 GMT
Vince McMahon. (Photo: Netflix on YouTube)
Vince McMahon (Photo via: Netflix on YouTube)

Vince McMahon turned 80 years old on August 24 and held a birthday bash in New York City. However, there was a concerning update regarding McMahon following his jubilant celebration.

Ad

The former WWE chairman was spotted in New York City after having lunch with some wrestling personalities like Bruce Prichard, Gerald Brisco, and John "Bradshaw" Layfield. He would reportedly have a huge birthday party later that night, which was attended by past and current WWE stars.

Some of the big names at the party include John Cena, Sheamus, R-Truth, The Undertaker, Michelle McCool, Sgt. Slaughter, Kane, Shane McMahon, Jerry Lawler, The Miz, Maryse, Drew McIntyre, and Titus O'Neil.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

According to Fightful Select, a person who attended the very private party was surprised to see how Vince McMahon looked 80. The former WWE chairman barely looked his age when he was making appearances on television, but it seemed like Father Time had caught up with him.

Is WWE mad at Paul Heyman? Check the story!

Ad

The source described McMahon as looking "frail" and "slower" since he left WWE following the Janel Grant lawsuit. Fightful Select added that there was no talk of Vince being brought back to the company in any role whatsoever.

Notable absences from Vince McMahon's birthday party

In addition to the names mentioned above, WWE personalities like Michael Cole, Booker T, Teddy Long, and Ranjin Singh were also at Vince McMahon's birthday party in New York City last Sunday.

Ad

Fightful Select reported that Vince's daughter, Stephanie McMahon, his son-in-law, Triple H, and WWE president Nick Khan were absent from the celebrations. The possible reason for it is the company's European tour, though people like John Cena, The Miz, Sheamus, Bruce Prichard, and Drew McIntyre, among others, were able to get to the United States after SmackDown.

Nevertheless, it seemed like a very private party since Jerry Lawler deleted an image he uploaded from it on social media. Some of the stars also tried evading the paparazzi on their way to the building where the party was held.

Vince remains a controversial figure, especially with the Janel Grant lawsuit still ongoing. He's also facing a reckless driving charge in Connecticut and is scheduled to appear in court on October 16, as per PW Insider.

About the author
JP David

JP David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.

Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.

Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!

Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division.

Know More

Why re-signing Brock Lesnar was a mistake - Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by JP David
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications