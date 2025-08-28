Concerning Vince McMahon update after WWE legend's recent 80th birthday bash - Reports

Vince McMahon turned 80 years old on August 24 and held a birthday bash in New York City. However, there was a concerning update regarding McMahon following his jubilant celebration.The former WWE chairman was spotted in New York City after having lunch with some wrestling personalities like Bruce Prichard, Gerald Brisco, and John &quot;Bradshaw&quot; Layfield. He would reportedly have a huge birthday party later that night, which was attended by past and current WWE stars.Some of the big names at the party include John Cena, Sheamus, R-Truth, The Undertaker, Michelle McCool, Sgt. Slaughter, Kane, Shane McMahon, Jerry Lawler, The Miz, Maryse, Drew McIntyre, and Titus O'Neil.According to Fightful Select, a person who attended the very private party was surprised to see how Vince McMahon looked 80. The former WWE chairman barely looked his age when he was making appearances on television, but it seemed like Father Time had caught up with him.The source described McMahon as looking &quot;frail&quot; and &quot;slower&quot; since he left WWE following the Janel Grant lawsuit. Fightful Select added that there was no talk of Vince being brought back to the company in any role whatsoever.Notable absences from Vince McMahon's birthday partyIn addition to the names mentioned above, WWE personalities like Michael Cole, Booker T, Teddy Long, and Ranjin Singh were also at Vince McMahon's birthday party in New York City last Sunday.Fightful Select reported that Vince's daughter, Stephanie McMahon, his son-in-law, Triple H, and WWE president Nick Khan were absent from the celebrations. The possible reason for it is the company's European tour, though people like John Cena, The Miz, Sheamus, Bruce Prichard, and Drew McIntyre, among others, were able to get to the United States after SmackDown.Nevertheless, it seemed like a very private party since Jerry Lawler deleted an image he uploaded from it on social media. Some of the stars also tried evading the paparazzi on their way to the building where the party was held.Vince remains a controversial figure, especially with the Janel Grant lawsuit still ongoing. He's also facing a reckless driving charge in Connecticut and is scheduled to appear in court on October 16, as per PW Insider.