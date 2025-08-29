Backstage update on Vince McMahon's status with WWE talent - Reports

WWE changed following Vince McMahon's exit, but the former boss remains in touch with some of his former employees. According to a new report, a long-standing rule might have changed following recent events.

Vince McMahon's 80th birthday bash became the talk of the town as A-listers were at the party, and multiple WWE superstars were in attendance. While they tried to keep their attendance under the radar, Jerry Lawler's X post revealed notable names from the party, including The Miz, Maryse, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, and Titus O'Neil, who were in the picture.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), there was a time during the initial days of his ongoing lawsuit when wrestlers kept a distance from Vince McMahon. Moreover, people within the company were informed not to have contact with him, but that rule has seemingly been changed based on Mr. McMahon's recent birthday event.

Whether McMahon intends to return to the promotion or not, it looks like several stars have still been in touch with the former boss regarding his ongoing lawsuit.

Serious accusations were made against Vince McMahon by an ex-WWE writer

Vince McMahon was often surrounded by controversy throughout his time as the chairman of the company. While he did insert himself into segments, which won't work given the current scenario, former WWE writer Dan St. Germain made some serious accusations against his former boss.

Speaking on Bein' Ian with Jordan Podcast, Germain claimed McMahon had an inappropriate incident with the late Ashley Massaro on a flight, which later took an ugly turn.

"He [Vince McMahon] f**ked a girl in front of everyone [WWE personnel]... They were on a European trip, and Vince started f**gering Ashley Massaro on the flight. Then Vince goes, when they got on the tarmac, 'Alright, everyone, get on the tarmac.' They all went on the tarmac and watched as the f**king plane bounced back and forth, and Vince just f**ked this girl in front of them. He's an absolute maniac... A lot of crazy stuff about that place," Germain said.

Given the late Ashley Massaro's history with the company, filled with allegations and a class action lawsuit, Germain's accusations raise a serious concern.

