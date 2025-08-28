"Vince McMahon f**ked a girl in front of everyone" - Serious accusation made by former WWE writer Dan St. Germain

Former WWE writer Dan St. Germain has shared a serious accusation against Vince McMahon. According to him, there was an incident of inappropriate conduct between McMahon and the late Ashley Massaro.

It's no secret that Massaro had a rocky history with World Wrestling Entertainment. Following her death in 2019, details emerged on the former WWE star stating that she was assaulted at a military base during a wrestling tour, which the company allegedly helped cover up. She also accused Vince McMahon of preying on female wrestlers.

Former WWE writer Dan St. Germain had the following to say while recently appearing on the Bein' Ian with Jordan podcast:

"Vince McMahon f**ked a girl in front of everyone [WWE personnel]. They were on a European trip, and Vince started f**gering Ashley Massaro on the flight. Then Vince goes, when they got on the tarmac, 'Alright, everyone, get on the tarmac.' They all went on the tarmac and watched as the plane bounced back and forth, and Vince just f**ked this girl in front of them. He's an absolute maniac. A lot of crazy stuff about that place."

In a previously unpublished statement before her death (via VICE News), Ashley Massaro said she rejected advances from Vince McMahon, which resulted in him attempting to sabotage her career.

Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon is embroiled in more controversies currently

Vince McMahon was involved in a bad car accident last month, resulting in a reckless driving lawsuit. The 80-year-old reportedly wants the matter dismissed. There is also the ongoing legal situation with Janel Grant.

While it remains to be seen what the outcome will be, many wrestlers have not cut ties with McMahon yet. The Undertaker, John Cena, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, The Miz, Titus O'Neil, and others were in attendance for his 80th birthday party this month. McMahon was spotted leaving the celebration, as some fans even greeted him publicly.

