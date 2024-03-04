Disturbing details emerge about late WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro's alleged sexual assault

Former WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro passed away in 2019. All media outlets, citing TMZ reported her death as suicide.

SEScoops writer BJ Bethel recently posted documents from Navy NCIS on X (formerly Twitter) that revealed Ashley Massaro received treatment from Camp LSA, Kuwait, in July 2006. This is reportedly around the same time she said that she was drugged and sexually assaulted by a man posing as a doctor at the U.S. military base while WWE was on tour in Kuwait.

Following Ashley Massaro's death in 2019, WWE clarified that neither Vince McMahon nor the management was informed of the alleged sexual assault described in her affidavit.

The new report states that NCIS was provided with information regarding a possible sexual assault that allegedly took place at a Naval Clinic aboard Camp Life Support Area (LSA), Kuwait:

"The incident allegedly occurred in 2006, and involved deceased World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) personality Ashley MASSARO, CIV. As background, in an affidavit signed prior to her death pertaining to her lawsuit against the WWE, MASSARO claimed that while on an armed forces entertainment tour to Kuwait in 2007, she was taken to a medical facility to be treated for dehydration and/or [REDACTED]. In the affidavit, MASSARO alleged, while she was in the clinic, an unidentified male, identified by her as a "US Army Doctor," wearing an orange shirt and cargo shorts gave her a drug which included paralysis, and then proceeded to r*pe and s*domize her, while an unidentified woman in fatigues guarded the door."

Continued:

"AFOSI investigative efforts revealed MASSARO was treated at the Camp LSA clinic, on 02 Jul 06, by [REDACTED], CIV, former USN LT Physician Assistant. According to AFOSI's report, [REDACTED] treated MASSARO [REDACTED]. No other relevant treatment records regarding MASSARO were found."

You can read all of the documents shared by BJ Bethel below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The investigations were reportedly closed on January 27, 2020. But following the renewed media attention to the incident after Vince McMahon's tainted legacy became a topic of discussion, more news was revealed this week regarding Ashley Massaro's case.

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently supported Massaro's childhood friend Cara Pipai's story about Stephanie McMahon.

John Laurinaitus' lawyer dismisses his involvement in "cover up" of former WWE star's alleged incident

John Laurinaitus was released by the pro-wrestling juggernaut in August 2022, after working with them for 21 years.

Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon for sex trafficking put John Laurinaitus in trouble, as the latter is allegedly involved in it. Even wrestling legend Brock Lesnar's name was thrown into the mix.

Most recently, John's lawyers revealed something that contradicted the company's prior statement, following Ashley Massaro's passing, that they were not informed of the rape incident.

"Any allegations that Mr. Laurinaitus helped to cover up an alleged rape allegation is an outright lie," wrote Laurinaitis’ lawyer, Edward Brennan, in response to questions about Massaro’s allegations. "Johnny, like most upper level management at sometime became aware of the allegations and ensured all proper WWE protocols were followed, including privacy for the alleged victim. We object to the use of the term cover up as no such plan or plot ever took place to hide or assist in the alleged rape."

A year after the alleged incident, Ashley Massaro competed in her first WrestleMania. She wrestled Melina in a one-on-one contest in 2007, then again in 2008. The second time was in a tag team match. By July that year, Ashley requested for her release owing to her daughter being sick.

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!