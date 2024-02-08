WWE were aware that Ashley Massaro was assaulted according to John Laurinaitis’ attorney

There has been an update on former WWE star Ashley Massaro's allegations against Vince McMahon.

Mr. McMahon stepped down from TKO Group Holdings last month after a lawsuit was filed against him by former employee Janel Grant. The lawsuit accused the former WWE CEO – alongside former Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis – of sex trafficking her during her tenure in the company.

Massaro's lawyer, Konstantine Kyros, recently commented on his client's allegations that she was sexually assaulted in Kuwait in 2006 and was urged to keep it quiet by WWE higher-ups. The 2005 Diva Search winner tragically passed away in 2019.

Massaro's lawyer disclosed in an affidavit following her death that his client was injected with a paralyzing drug and raped by a person claiming to be a U.S. Army doctor while on tour with WWE in 2006. Massaro also claimed that she informed top executives in the company, and Vince McMahon responded by telling her not to let one bad experience ruin the work they have done with the military.

In a new report from Tim Marchman of Vice, John Laurinaitis' lawyer, Edward Brennan, objected to the term "cover-up" but confirmed that the former Head of Talent Relations knew about the accusations. Laurinaitis' lawyer added that "most upper-level management" in the company knew about Massaro allegedly being raped in 2006.

“Any allegations that Mr. Laurinaitus helped to cover up an alleged rape allegation is an outright lie,” wrote Laurinaitis’ lawyer, Edward Brennan, in response to questions about Massaro’s allegations. “Johnny, like most upper level management at sometime became aware of the allegations and ensured all proper WWE protocols were followed, including privacy for the alleged victim. We object to the use of the term cover up as no such plan or plot ever took place to hide or assist in the alleged rape.” [H/T: Vice]

Former WWE star comments on Ashley Massaro's history with Vince McMahon

Wrestling veteran Paul London disclosed that Vince McMahon would try to get Ashley Massaro to fly with him and knock on her hotel room door as well.

Speaking on the Cafe de Rene with Renee Dupree podcast in 2022, London stated that he recalled multiple instances of Massaro crying to him about McMahon trying to get her to fly on the jet with him. He added that Kevin Dunn would tell Massaro that she had to fly with them.

“I do remember, specifically, many times when she would be crying to me because Vince was propositioning her to fly on the jet with them. Kevin Dunn, Bucktooth Bucky, would be telling her that she has to fly on the jet with them… Every now and then, they’d always put the Divas up at like the TV hotel or whatever, he’d be knocking on her door and trying to get her to answer," said London. [H/T WrestlingInc]

You can check out Paul London's comments in the video below:

The allegations against Vince McMahon and WWE are difficult to process for many wrestling fans. It will be interesting to see if anyone else comes forward with their story in the months ahead.

What are your thoughts on the allegations against former WWE CEO Vince McMahon? Let us know in the comments section below.

