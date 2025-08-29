Rumor killer on the newest shocking Vince McMahon allegation made by former WWE writer

There was a shocking new allegation made against Vince McMahon involving the late Ashley Massaro, who tragically took her own life six years ago. A new report has revealed that this claim made by a former WWE writer wasn't true.

For context, ex-WWE writer and comedian Dan St. Germain made a shocking accusation that Vince McMahon slept with Ashley Massaro on a plane in front of multiple WWE talents. While we won't get into the details of it, the allegation came out of left field, as it was a story that had never been heard before. Had it been true, it would have been another massively depressing episode in the life of Ashley Massaro and her tumultuous time in WWE.

According to a report on Fightful Select, not a single person they've spoken to was aware of this story, let alone heard rumors about it. It was noted that Dan St. Germain was only in WWE for a handful of months and wasn't in the company anywhere near the time when Massaro was there. This means that this story was likely completely fabricated or false.

Massaro's ex-boyfriend, former WWE star Paul London, revealed that he was told by her that Vince McMahon had made moves on her, and while this is something she has also publicly spoken about, it doesn't fully validate what Dan St. Germain said.

We urge anybody reading this to view the initial accusation with a grain of salt. However, it doesn't take away from the fact that Ashley Massaro suffered a horrific tenure in WWE, and it may have psychologically damaged her.

It's one of those things that remind fans of the dark history of WWE and the wrestling business, despite all the achievements that the women have had in the past decade.

