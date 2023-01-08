"I wish he had been involved in SmackDown" - Wrestling veteran wanted Vince McMahon to make a surprise appearance after his WWE return (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell wanted Vince McMahon to make an appearance on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

McMahon made headlines after announcing his shocking retirement from the business last July. However, he recently found his way back into WWE by joining the company's board.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk, Mantell stated that McMahon could've greeted the fans upon a potential appearance on SmackDown like he did the last time.

"Well, I wish he had been involved in SmackDown because I would have popped. Just show up like he did last time, say hello to the fans, it's all of us guys, and leaves again. He just makes an appearance, he don't say nothing," said Dutch Mantell. (14:37 to 14:54)

Dutch Mantell believes Vince McMahon would be involved with WWE even after selling the company

Speaking on the same edition of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell further discussed Vince McMahon's surprise return to the company and how quickly it all unfolded.

He suggested that McMahon could be involved with the company in some capacity despite its sale. Mantell said:

"I don't think he'll be out of the picture now. I mean, I couldn't envision him three months ago even getting a chance to come back, even though he had 83% of some shares and he had all the voting shares in the family. This should be a TV show." (10:47 to 11:10)

Vince McMahon's WWE return is already one of the biggest stories of 2023 and we're only 8 days into the new year. Fans have taken to social media to express their honest opinion.

Since the 77-year-old's retirement, Triple H has taken over the creative team in the company. He has made significant changes to the product as well.

