Former WWE personality Dutch Mantell recently spoke about what Vince McMahon's return meant for the future of the company.

Mr. McMahon captured headlines when he found his way back at the helm of things in WWE. The Genetic Jackhammer used his majority voting rights to elect himself and two other top executives, Michelle Wilson and George Barrios, to the board.

Mantell was on the latest episode of Smack Talk where he shared his thoughts on the development. He suggested that Vince would be associated with the company in some capacity even after a potential sale. the wrestling veteran expressed his amazement at the story since Vinnie Mac's return was so sudden and seemed so implausible just a few months ago.

"I don't think he'll be out of the picture now. I mean, I couldn't envision him three months ago even getting a chance to come back, even though he had 83% of some shares and he had all the voting shares in the family. This should be a TV show." [From 10:47 - 11:10]

Vince McMahon could be working on a potential sale of the WWE

With Vince McMahon's overnight return to the company, many believe that the 77-year-old will be working to pursue the sale of the company, a topic that has been brought up for ages.

A report by the Wall Street Journal stated that WWE is due to renegotiate its media rights deals for both RAW and SmackDown this year and Mr. McMahon wants to personally oversee the entire process. Several names like NBC, Disney, and even Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund have emerged as possible buyers for the company.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



frontofficesports.com/public-investm… Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is emerging as a possible bidder for WWE if the promotion puts itself up for sale - Front Office Sports. Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is emerging as a possible bidder for WWE if the promotion puts itself up for sale - Front Office Sports.frontofficesports.com/public-investm… https://t.co/5Wghmpn5TH

It will be interesting to see how Vince McMahon navigates through this situation and whether a sale will change WWE forever.

