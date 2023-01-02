"I wish there were more teams to work with" - WWE legend shares honest thoughts about The Usos (Exclusive)

WWE legend Bully Ray recently stated that The Usos would have been even better than they currently are if they had more tag teams to work against.

Jimmy and Jey Uso are at the top of the food chain in the tag team division as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. The Bloodline members have been so dominating that they have run amok on almost the entire roster at this point. However, this also presents a problem as there are hardly any legitimate tandems left on WWE's roster that The Usos haven't faced and defeated yet.

Speaking to Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Bull Ray first mentioned his picks for the top teams in the history of the wrestling business.

"The Rock 'n' Roll Express, The Midnight Express, The Road Warriors, The Hardys," said Bully Ray. (2:14 - 2:19)

Though Ray also added The Usos' name to the list, he believes the only thing holding them back is the lack of genuine opponents. Bully Ray feels if Jimmy and Jey Uso had more teams to work with, they could become even better.

"I'm trying to give you one from today (...) The Usos. If The Usos had some more (...) I wish there were more teams to work with The Usos so they could get even better. But there are so many great tag teams. Arn [Anderson] and Tully [Blanchard]," added Bully Ray. (2:23 - 2:42)

The Usos will face Sheamus and Drew McIntyre on WWE SmackDown next week

Though they aren't an official tag team, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre could be a big threat to The Usos on next week's edition of SmackDown. The stars will challenge for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships at the show.

For those unaware, McIntyre and The Celtic Warrior have already defeated Jimmy and Jey Uso in a non-title match on the November 25, 2022, of WWE SmackDown.

As such, it's safe to say The Usos have enough reasons to worry about the upcoming title defense. Regardless of who triumphs, there's no doubt the match has all the elements to ensure a blockbuster start of the year for SmackDown.

