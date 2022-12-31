The Usos booked in a huge title defense against former world champions on SmackDown

The Usos have been in on a stellar run on SmackDown during their record-breaking Undisputed Tag Team Championship reign. Next week on the blue brand, The Bloodline members will face the duo of former WWE Champions Drew McIntyre and Sheamus.

Jimmy and Jey have been tag champs for a stellar 530 days. They won the SmackDown Tag Team Titles from The Mysterios at Money in the Bank 2021. Later they defeated RK-Bro on an episode of SmackDown back to win become the Undisputed Tag Team Championships.

Since then, they have taken down The New Day, The Street Profits, The Brawling Brutes, The Viking Raiders, and Hit Row, among others, to maintain their run at the top of the tag team division.

However, the Undisputed Tag Team Champions will face their biggest challenge next week when they face the formidable team of Drew McIntyre and Sheamus in a title defense.

The Usos have already tasted defeat at the hands of Sheamus and McIntyre when the two tandems faced each other on the November 25 episode of SmackDown for an advantage in the WarGames match.

Several other matches were announced on SmackDown

The first episode of 2023 for the blue brand promises to be action-packed. Apart from The Usos defending the Undisputed Tag Team Championship, Ricochet will also be in action against Top Dolla of Hit Row in a Royal Rumble Qualifying match, with the victor winning a coveted spot in the prestigious matchup.

In two weeks' time, Gunther will also face the biggest challenge of his Intercontinental Championship reign. The Ring General will have to defend the prestigious title against The Monster of All Monsters, Braun Strowman.

Another huge announcement was that Bray Wyatt will have his first televised match against LA Knight at The Royal Rumble in a Pitch Black match. It will be interesting to see if Uncle Howdy has a role to play in the outcome of the encounter.

With Royal Rumble fast approaching, the matches and storylines on the blue brand seem to be taking shape. Excitement for the January 28 event is at a fever pitch, and it remains to be seen what other matches will be announced.

