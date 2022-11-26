Bloodline suffers stunning loss as opposition gets WarGames advantage following help from former Universal Champion

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus defeated The Bloodline's Jimmy and Jey Uso to get the WarGames advantage for their team, thanks to help from Kevin Owens.

Tensions have been brewing with The Brawling Brutes and The Bloodline over the past few weeks. This heated rivalry will culminate in a WarGames match at Survivor Series.

Last week, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens joined Brawling Brutes to fight The Bloodline. It was later announced that McIntyre and Sheamus would face The Usos to determine which team would get the advantage at WarGames.

The main event match between the two teams featured hard-hitting action. Throughout the match, Zayn and Sikoa kept getting involved, which helped Usos gain an advantage.

However, this would backfire in the end. During the match's closing moments, Jey Uso climbed the top rope, but Sheamus stopped him. As both men were jockeying for position, Solo Sikoa distracted the referee, which allowed Zayn to shove the Celtic Warrior off the top rope before Jey hit his trademark splash.

Both groups then brawled on the outside and were taken out by Drew McIntyre, who dived into them. Sami Zayn then picked up the tag titles and proceeded to the ring, but he was interrupted by Kevin Owens, who sent him into the ring.

The referee then ejected Sami from the match. The distraction allowed Kevin Owens to hit the stunner on Jey Uso before Sheamus hit his brogue kick for the win.

WWE @WWE



is going to be a good one.



#SmackDown Team Brawling Brutes get the #WarGames advantage! #SurvivorSeries is going to be a good one. Team Brawling Brutes get the #WarGames advantage!#SurvivorSeries is going to be a good one. #SmackDown https://t.co/iCxW7mhDIQ

The next time these two teams clash will be at Survivor Series WarGames. Given the superstars involved, fans can expect a brutal affair.

Who do you think will win at Survivor Series? Sound off in the comments section.

Is Stone Cold Steve Austin returning to face Brock Lesnar? A WWE Hall of Famer weighs in. Click here

Poll : 0 votes