“I won’t have your babies” - Nikki Bella responds to former WWE World Champion with a joke about their past

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella is enjoying her life now. Last year, she got divorced in November. However, she has recently sent a hilarious message to a former champion, rejecting him again.The Fearless posted a glamorous picture of herself in a red co-ord set on her X\\Twitter account. Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion and Nikki's real-life ex-boyfriend, Dolph Ziggler, commented on the eyes emoji under Bella's post.The former Divas Champion hilariously responded to Ziggler's comment that she won't have his babies.&quot;No Dolph I won’t have your babies… lol or are those eyes bc you are way more (not coward) than me,&quot; wrote Bella.You can check out the posts and exchange below:Nic Nemeth @NicTNemethLINK@NikkiAndBrie 👀Nikki &amp;amp; Brie @NikkiAndBrieLINK@NicTNemeth No Dolph I won’t have your babies… lol or are those eyes bc you are way more (not coward) than me 💅Many may not know that this was a burn for Dolph Ziggler, stemming from a statement he made nine years ago, which sparked a lot of buzz. In 2016, during an episode of Total Divas, the former WWE World Champion confessed he still had feelings for her despite knowing she was dating John Cena at the time. He stated that he could now give her two things she had always wanted: a husband and a child.Dolph also tried to kiss Bella. Nikki quickly responded with a slap, rejecting Ziggler's offer.Nikki Bella might compete in a rematch for a WWE titleNikki Bella fell short in capturing the Women's Intercontinental Championship after Becky Lynch grabbed the win via a roll-up.The 41-year-old could challenge Becky Lynch for a rematch at Wrestlepalooza 2025, which will emanate live from Gainbridge Fieldhouse on September 20.It will be interesting to see whether Dolph Ziggler reacts to Bella's cheeky comment and if she gets her rematch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship against Lynch.