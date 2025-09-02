  • home icon
  "I won't have your babies" - Nikki Bella responds to former WWE World Champion with a joke about their past

“I won’t have your babies” - Nikki Bella responds to former WWE World Champion with a joke about their past

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Sep 02, 2025 08:49 GMT
Nikki Bella is former Divas Champion! (Credits: WWE.Com)
Nikki Bella is a former Divas Champion! (Credits: WWE.Com)

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella is enjoying her life now. Last year, she got divorced in November. However, she has recently sent a hilarious message to a former champion, rejecting him again.

The Fearless posted a glamorous picture of herself in a red co-ord set on her X\Twitter account. Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion and Nikki's real-life ex-boyfriend, Dolph Ziggler, commented on the eyes emoji under Bella's post.

The former Divas Champion hilariously responded to Ziggler's comment that she won't have his babies.

"No Dolph I won’t have your babies… lol or are those eyes bc you are way more (not coward) than me," wrote Bella.
You can check out the posts and exchange below:

Many may not know that this was a burn for Dolph Ziggler, stemming from a statement he made nine years ago, which sparked a lot of buzz. In 2016, during an episode of Total Divas, the former WWE World Champion confessed he still had feelings for her despite knowing she was dating John Cena at the time. He stated that he could now give her two things she had always wanted: a husband and a child.

Dolph also tried to kiss Bella. Nikki quickly responded with a slap, rejecting Ziggler's offer.

Nikki Bella might compete in a rematch for a WWE title

Nikki Bella fell short in capturing the Women's Intercontinental Championship after Becky Lynch grabbed the win via a roll-up.

The 41-year-old could challenge Becky Lynch for a rematch at Wrestlepalooza 2025, which will emanate live from Gainbridge Fieldhouse on September 20.

It will be interesting to see whether Dolph Ziggler reacts to Bella's cheeky comment and if she gets her rematch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship against Lynch.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Edited by Angana Roy
