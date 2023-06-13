"I won’t say anything without my lawyer present" - WWE fans unhappy with Becky Lynch's rival on RAW

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch is currently involved in a feud with Zoey Stark, and fans are not happy with the former champion following RAW this week.

Stark aligned herself with WWE legend Trish Stratus and helped her win against Becky Lynch at Night of Champions 2023. The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion has since appeared alongside Stratus to ignite her feud with Lynch.

This week on RAW, Lynch was cutting a promo when Stark interrupted her to speak her mind. The latter said that The Man didn't deserve all the credit she received as she got famous only when someone broke her nose. The up-and-coming star also said Lynch did not earn her place on the current roster, which didn't go down very well with fans in the live audience.

Some WWE fans felt Zoey Stark's promo was weak and lacked substance. Many thought she didn't need to scream to illustrate her point. A few were brutally honest in their reaction to the RAW star this week and demanded she improves her mic skills for a feud with Becky Lynch.

Here's what fans had to say about Zoey Stark's promo on RAW:

Stark stayed at the end of the ramp as she watched Becky Lynch take on Chelsea Green in a one-on-one match. The Man previously defeated Sonya Deville to seal her spot in the six-woman battle for the briefcase set to take place next month.

Zoey Stark wants to face Becky Lynch in a singles match after WWE MITB 2023

Stark opened up about potentially facing Becky Lynch in a singles match and predicted it would likely happen after Money in the Bank. She discussed working with The Man during her recent interview with Women's Wrestling Talk and said:

“Yeah, I would definitely have that one-on-one match with Becky Lynch. I’m definitely thinking probably after Money in the Bank is when it would probably make more sense, but for sure. Being able to be in a program with her is incredible. Like, she is amazing." (H/T Fightful)

Stark defeated Natalya to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. It will be interesting to see what transpires when she meets Becky Lynch in the battle for the coveted briefcase. The high-stakes bout will also include Zelina Vega, IYO SKY, Bayley, and another star.

