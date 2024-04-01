"I won’t be watching" The Rock & Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL, says top WWE star

A top WWE Superstar has made it known that he is not interested in watching The Rock & Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL Night 1.

The Bloodline's epic tag team encounter with Rhodes and Rollins is mere days away. The high-stakes battle is one of the most anticipated matches of all time and millions of fans are waiting to see it unfold. However, Drew McIntyre doesn't care about the contest!

The Scottish Warrior is currently focused on capturing the World Heavyweight Title from Seth Rollins on Night 2 of The Show of Shows. McIntyre recently told WWE that he wouldn't be watching The Rock & Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins on Night 1. The former WWE Champion asserted that he only cared about The Visionary making it to their match on Sunday.

“I don’t care, as long as Seth makes it through the match and makes it to our match on Sunday. Whether he’s wheeled to the ring or whether I carry him to the ring, I do not care! I won’t be watching!” said McIntyre. [H/T: KhelNow]

The Rock is quite possibly the biggest villain on WWE TV today

Roman Reigns has been holding the top spot on WWE TV for about four years now and is regarded by many as the company's biggest heel today. A lot has changed since The Rock's return to WWE TV, though. The Great One has been cutting epic promos targeting Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes on social media.

The veteran recently left The American Nightmare a bloody mess on WWE RAW. The go-home show of RAW for WrestleMania XL is going to be a must-watch episode, and fans can't wait to see how Cody responds to The Brahma Bull's attack from last week.

