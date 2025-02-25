"I wonder if it's taboo" - WWE veteran drops shocking questions on CM Punk's past issues (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about CM Punk's promo on RAW this week. The Best in the World kicked off this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

CM Punk showed up on RAW to discuss his chances at Elimination Chamber. However, he was interrupted by a brash Logan Paul. The two stars exchanged some verbal jabs before the YouTube sensation slapped Punk and ran out of the ring.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said Logan Paul's promo against Punk didn't feel compelling because he was talking about how the veteran was jealous of his success.

The former WWE writer questioned why people were not throwing insults about Punk's underwhelming MMA career. He wondered if The Best in the World had instructed that his MMA career could not be mentioned on live TV.

"The opening promo, the meat of the promo was Logan Paul telling CM Punk, 'You're jealous of me.' Like bro, we just keep running the same plays. I wonder if it's taboo. Can nobody bring up CM Punk's MMA career? That would be the perfect thing for Logan Paul to bring up. Like literally, did Punk give them directions that nobody can bring that up? So we're gonna go to the 'Oh you're jealous of me.'" [From 10:25 onwards]

In the past, Punk seemingly struggled in his MMA career. He could not pick up a win in his brief UFC run.

Punk currently has to focus on the Men's Elimination Chamber match, which will go down on Saturday. He will be going up against John Cena, Seth Rollins, Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, and Damian Priest.

