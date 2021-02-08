"I can't work here anymore" - Ex-WWE producer on Stone Cold's comments that made him quit

Former WWE producer Freddie Prinze Jr. has revealed what made him quit WWE. He said that WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin's comments on Tough Enough made him quit the company.

Freddie Prinze Jr. acted in several films before making cameo appearances for WWE. He then joined WWE as a producer in 2010 before leaving the company two years later.

While speaking on Insight with Chris van Vliet podcast, Freddie Prinze Jr. explained his reason for quitting the company.

"There was this show called Tough Enough and they tried to bring it back. Stone Cold was the judge. There was a mom that wanted to be a wrestler and she said she was doing it for her kids. Steve Austin said, 'That’s bullsh*t.' He said, 'You know how many times I won Father of the Year?' He put a goose egg up. I was watching that show in the writer’s room. I stood up and I walked to Gorilla. I gave Vince [McMahon] my two weeks and I said, 'I’m trying to win Father of the Year, man, I can’t work here any more' and he said, 'What? Talk to me after the show.' I was like, 'Look, you know I love you guys, but I’m a dad and I’m out.' That was that. I quit and I never looked back." (H/T Digital Spy)

Freddie Prinze Jr. in WWE

Freddie Prinze Jr. first appeared in WWE in 2008 and made a few appearances in the following year.

He then signed with the company to become a director and producer in 2010. Arn Anderson, who had a backstage role in WWE back then, spoke about Prinze Jr. and stated that he "liked him a lot".

Anderson said that the former producer was someone he respected when he was in WWE.