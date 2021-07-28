"I don't worry about him" - WWE Superstar heaps praise for Malakai Black

WWE superstar Big E recently praised AEW's Malakai Black (fka Aleister Black) and showed immense confidence in his talent. Both superstars were about to engage in a feud on SmackDown earlier this year. However, those plans met an abrupt end when WWE shockingly released Black.

Big E opened up about Black in an interview with Give Me Sport, and revealed he was never worried about the latter's future. Big E confidently claimed that Black is bound to do well because he is "good at what he does".

“I’m not entirely sure why things went the way they did, but as I said, I think he’s an incredible talent. He’s a guy that I didn’t worry about him and his future, because I knew he was going to get picked up somewhere," Big E declared.

The New Day member also spoke about how he was involved in an extended feud with Apollo Crews on WWE SmackDown, and thought a potential rivalry with Aleister Black would have accounted for a nice break.

"I think that Apollo has a ton to offer in the ring," said Big E. "He’s so so good and I think we have great chemistry, but it’s been a long time with him and I. The Aleister thing was an opportunity to do something different, a nice break from that, and it just ended up fizzling. Like I said, he’s very very good at what he does, and I wish him well."

After Aleister Black's release, Big E feuded with Crews for a while before turning his attention towards Money in the Bank. He won the contract and now has a guaranteed title opportunity in his hands.

Former WWE Superstar Aleister Black joins AEW as Malakai Black

Following his release, Aleister Black uploaded a video in which he showed his WWE gimmick as one of his many characters. He also borrowed elements from his old gimmick to continue his storyline, including a beautiful nod to his brief but engaging feud with another released WWE Superstar Murphy.

Soon after teasing the transformation into a new character, he debuted on AEW Dynamite as Malakai Black, and attacked Arn Anderson and Cody Rhodes to make a solid statement.

Do you think Malakai Black is better off in AEW or would you like to see him return to WWE someday? Let us know in the comments section below.

