"I had it all written down, but they wouldn't let me" - Ric Flair's big idea for Lacey Evans storyline rejected

The Ric Flair-Lacey Evans storyline has been nixed following the Sassy Southern Belle's pregnancy. Ric Flair sat down for an interview with Busted Open Radio, and the WWE Hall of Famer opened up on his ideas for the storyline that WWE rejected.

The Nature Boy did have many plans, but they couldn't come to fruition as WWE just didn't allow him to enter the ring. While Ric Flair claimed that his doctors had cleared him, WWE officials were not prepared to see him get physical.

"I did have some ideas. The problem was, they wouldn't want me to get in the ring because it's so hard to get me cleared because of my health issues. Even though I have been cleared by my doctors, I just don't think that they are prepared to let me get in the ring. In case something happened, it would never be, like I could have 40 releases, but it would that, why the hell are you doing it? Why the hell did you let him do that?"

It would have been fun: Ric Flair reveals the ideas he pitched for the Lacey Evans storyline

Ric Flair would reveal some of the creative ideas he had in mind for the Lacey Evans angle. Flair wanted to train with Evans and show her how to emulate him. The WWE Legend believed that Lacey Evans incorporating the best aspects of his persona and in-ring work would have helped the RAW storyline.

"I actually wanted to, you know, put on sweat clothes and wanted to work out with her, which I thought would have been great. You know, teach her some things and just have her actually emulate my character. Yeah, doing the flips, suplex in, turn around, begging off (laughs). Oh, I had it all written down, but they wouldn't let me get in the ring. I had the master plan; It would have been fun (laughs)."

Ric Flair added while Evans was initially upset about the storyline getting canceled, the Superstar would later realize the joys of welcoming another child into the world.

"It never came to fruition, and I'm happy that things worked out like it did, especially for her because I think she was a little upset, a little bit. But then she said, 'Gosh, I'm having a baby.' This is what is supposed to happen. I'm young. I have a beautiful daughter, and I have got a second one on the way. So, everybody wants to be on TV, but in this case, she is not going to be on TV for a while. It's for a very wonderful reason that we are all aware of."

Ric Flair noted that Lacey Evans is not expected to be on WWE TV for a very long time, and the company also seemed to have booked a segment on last week's RAW to write the Nature Boy off TV.