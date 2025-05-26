Iconic former WWE World champion referenced; he was released 612 days ago!

A former World Champion was referenced during a WWE show tonight. He was released from the company 612 days ago.

Ad

Nic Nemeth worked for World Wrestling Entertainment for several years under the ring name Dolph Ziggler. He was one of the most popular and charismatic figures in the company, and he even won the World Title a couple of times. During his time with the Stamford-based promotion, Nic accomplished almost everything there was to achieve. He even competed on NXT toward the end of his run with the promotion. However, his booking often felt a bit underwhelming, and he was eventually released from the company on September 21, 2023.

Ad

Trending

After his release, Nic began working for TNA Wrestling, where he found instant success and even became the TNA World Champion. He held the title until he lost it to Joe Hendry earlier this year at TNA Genesis. Tonight at NXT Battleground, Hendry defended the TNA World Championship against Trick Williams. During the match, the commentators pointed out that Joe defeated Dolph Ziggler, aka Nic Nemeth, to become the TNA World Champion.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Nic Nemeth will show up in NXT due to WWE's recent partnership with TNA Wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More