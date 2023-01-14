Iconic piece of Bray Wyatt's character returns on WWE SmackDown

Bray Wyatt returned to WWE SmackDown this week and came back with a message for LA Knight. Wyatt made his way to the ring and when the lights when down an iconic piece of his character made its return.

Wyatt went on to deliver this week's promo from his famous wooden rocking chair. He made it clear that LA Knight was in for a fight when he stepped into their Pitch Black match in around two weeks' time.

It's still unclear what the match will entail, but given that Wyatt has become accustomed to the dark, it's hard not to give him the early advantage.

Bray Wyatt teased several things this week on WWE SmackDown

This week's promo almost felt like a throwback since Bray Wyatt used the term "we're here" when he kicked off the segment. He would utter the same words when making his way to the ring alongside Luke Harper and Erick Rowan when they were part of the original Wyatt Family.

Fans of the star's promos will also remember that many of his promo segments when he was part of The Wyatt Family would end with him uttering the words "run" to his intimidated opponents.

This week on SmackDown, Wyatt's promo saw him utter that famous word one more time when he addressed LA Knight. The Eater of Worlds told Knight that it would be his best option at The Royal Rumble when they collide in the first ever Pitch Black match.

The former Champion missed last week's episode of WWE SmackDown, but it appears that he has returned in the zone. He could be teasing that some familiar friends will be making their return in the near future.

