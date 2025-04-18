Iconic WrestleMania 41 set unveiled by Stephanie McMahon

The WWE Universe is buzzing in a major way with WrestleMania 41 kicking off tomorrow in Las Vegas. The annual extravaganza outshines most entertainment events, and the massive set is a big part of the spectacle. Stephanie McMahon and a certain WWE commentator have revealed the set for WrestleMania Vegas.

Ad

Allegiant Stadium in Sin City is welcoming World Wrestling Entertainment for the second time this weekend, and the first time since SummerSlam 2021. The home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders has a capacity of 65,000, expandable to 71,835 seats. The current record was set by college football's Vegas Kickoff Classic in September 2024, which drew 63,969 fans.

Stephanie McMahon has returned to the spotlight in recent weeks, and she's busy at WrestleMania 41 Week in Vegas. The former Chief Brand Officer teamed up with Pat McAfee to reveal the stage and set for the 41st edition of The Grandest Stage of Them All, and it seems highly appropriate for The Neon City:

Ad

Trending

"It's here! The #WrestleMania stage has been revealed by @PatMcAfeeShow and @StephMcMahon!," reads the video description.

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

Ad

WWE has confirmed the opening matches for Night One and Night Two as revealed earlier. Saturday's show will feature CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins in the main event, while John Cena vs. Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes will close the whole event at WrestleMania 41 Sunday.

Updated lineup for WWE's WrestleMania 41 SmackDown

WWE will present the WrestleMania 41 SmackDown special tonight from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Below is the updated lineup:

Ad

John Cena returns to the blue brand Wade Barrett has a sit-down interview with Charlotte Flair Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal The Green Regime vs. Zelina Vega, Katana Chance, and Kayden Carter WWE Tag Team Championship: The Street Profits (c) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns

Expand Tweet

Roman Reigns is advertised locally for SmackDown, but not officially announced or listed by WWE. The following stars are also advertised: Cody Rhodes, Tiffany Stratton, Damian Priest, Bianca Belair, Naomi, Randy Orton, LA Knight, Solo Sikoa, and Jacob Fatu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More