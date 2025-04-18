WWE makes major announcement on WrestleMania 41 Saturday

WWE is just over 24 hours from presenting its 41st annual WrestleMania event. The stacked card features more than a dozen matches over two nights. The Stamford-based company has just dropped a big announcement for fans as excitement continues to build for Night One of WrestleMania 41.

Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins will battle in the main event of WrestleMania 41 Saturday, as recently confirmed by officials. It was also announced that the World Heavyweight Championship will be defended on Night One, along with the WWE Women's Championship, the United States, and the World Tag Team Titles.

Gunther and Jey Uso will open WrestleMania 41 from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. A recently-leaked match order listed the World Heavyweight Championship showdown as the opener, and the news was confirmed on The Pat McAfee Show today. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair vs. Women's Champion IYO SKY was previously confirmed as the WrestleMania 41 Sunday opener.

Gunther previously went viral for attempting to spoil the finish to Saturday's match. Uso is actually the leading candidate to leave Las Vegas with the title on Saturday.

Updated lineup for WWE WrestleMania 41

World Wrestling Entertainment will present its 41st annual WrestleMania tomorrow night from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Below is the updated lineup:

Night One

Opening Match: World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso; Jade Cargill vs. Naomi; Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano; Tag Team Championship: The War Raiders (c) vs. The New Day; United States Championship: LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu; WWE Women's Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair; Main Event: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins.

Night Two

Opening Match: Women's World Championship Triple Threat Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley; AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul; Sin City Street Fight: Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest; Women's Tag Team Championship: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria & Bayley; Intercontinental Championship Fatal Four Way Match: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta vs. Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio; Main Event: Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena.

WWE will begin airing the WrestleMania Countdown at 4 pm ET each day via all social media channels. The three-hour preview shows will lead up to the main show at 7pm ET. A post-show press conference will air after each night with Triple H and others.

