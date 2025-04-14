WWE set to open WrestleMania 41 with major title matches on both nights - Reports

WWE has confirmed 13 matches for the 41st annual WrestleMania event. Officials have worked hard in recent weeks to finalize the lineups for Night One and Night Two, which were recently confirmed. Now, backstage sources have revealed major updates on actual plans for the card each night.

Ad

WrestleMania Saturday will feature Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins in the Triple Threat main event, while Night Two is set to be headlined by John Cena's final match on The Grandest Stage of Them All against Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes. The World Heavyweight Championship will be defended on Night One, while each night has a Women's Championship showdown.

Sources previously leaked several WrestleMania Vegas matches, which were confirmed days later via official announcement. The same WWE source revealed the rumored match order to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, which included matches later confirmed for each night. While not confirmed, it was indicated that Jey Uso vs. Gunther will open Night One.

Ad

Trending

Ad

World Tag Team Champions The War Raiders would then defend against The New Day, and Jade Cargill would battle Naomi in the third match of the night. Jacob Fatu vs. United States Champion LA Knight was listed next, followed by El Grande Americano vs. Rey Mysterio, and Charlotte Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship as the co-main event.

WrestleMania Sunday was apparently booked to open with Women's World Champion IYO SKY defending against Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair. Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker defending against Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Penta would go on second, followed by the Sin City Street Fight between Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre.

Ad

Randy Orton's match against an unknown opponent is on the internal sheet next, then AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul. The co-main event of the night is marked as Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defending the Women's Tag Team Championship against Lyra Valkyria and Bayley.

Updated lineup for 2025 WWE Hall of Fame

The 2025 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on Friday, April 19, at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Below is the updated lineup:

Ad

Triple H as the headline inductee; inducted by Shawn Michaels Michelle McCool as a women's inductee; inducted by The Undertaker Lex Luger as an individual inductee; inducted by Diamond Dallas Page The Natural Disasters as the tag team inductees; inductor TBA Immortal Moment: Steve Austin vs. Bret Hart at WrestleMania 13; inducted by CM Punk Legacy Wing: Kamala, Dory Funk Sr., Ivan Koloff

Expand Tweet

WWE will induct its 26th Hall of Fame class at 11 PM ET on Friday, right after SmackDown goes off the air at the nearby T-Mobile Arena. Michael Cole and Pat McAfee will host the ceremony.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More