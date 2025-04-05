Major updates on WWE plans for WrestleMania 41 title matches - Reports

Several WWE champions will defend their coveted titles at WrestleMania 41 in two weeks. Superstars are still fighting for the right to be called top challenger, and backstage word is that WWE officials are finalizing related creative decisions. Sources just revealed plans for multiple title matches to be held in Las Vegas later this month.

WWE currently has seven matches set for The Grandest Stage of Them All. Four are title matches, featuring John Cena vs. Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes headlining Night Two. Jey Uso vs. World Heavyweight Champion Gunther is expected on Night One, but not the main event. Bianca Belair vs. Women's World Champion IYO SKY and Charlotte Flair vs. WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton are also confirmed. WWE hasn't confirmed title defenses for at least two major acts: The Street Profits and The War Raiders.

The Street Profits are carrying the WWE Tag Team Championship into WrestleMania 41, their second 'Mania as champions. It's believed Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins will defend in a multi-team bout, according to The Wrestling Observer. Likely Fatal Five-Way teams are The Motor City Machine Guns, Pretty Deadly, Los Garza, and DIY, who The Profits dethroned last month.

WrestleMania Vegas may see The Profits defend in Ladder Match, which would surely put the Fatal Five-Way on Night Two. NXT Stand & Deliver V, set for early afternoon WrestleMania Saturday, will have a Ladder Match for the vacant Women's North American Championship, with Zaria, Kelani Jordan, and four others. The main roster Ladder Match is still possible, noted The Observer, even though the Stand & Deliver bout was announced.

The War Raiders' second WrestleMania match will see them enter The Showcase of The Immortals as champions for the first time. Erik and Ivar have fought The Judgment Day, American Made, Alpha Academy, and The New Day since dethroning Finn Balor and JD McDonagh in December. The champs were recently challenged by Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

While not announced yet, it's believed The Raiders will defend the World Tag Team Championship against The New Day. However, sources noted the match could be saved for RAW After WrestleMania. If the Ladder Match is booked for the WWE Tag Team Championship, and put on Night Two, this is a sign Erik and Ivar will defend on WrestleMania Saturday.

Updated lineup for WWE WrestleMania 41

World Wrestling Entertainment is just 16 days from Night One of WrestleMania 41. Below is the updated card going into tonight's SmackDown:

Night One: Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

Night One: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

Night Two: Undisputed Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

Women's Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

Women's World Championship: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair

World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk are confirmed to close WrestleMania Saturday. John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed Championship will be the main event of Night Two.

