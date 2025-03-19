Los Garza pushes for championship shot after being overlooked on WWE SmackDown

The WWE tag team division is heavy with competition on The Road to WrestleMania 41. While the Street Profits were finally rewarded with a title run by beating DIY on Friday's SmackDown, other teams are seemingly frustrated. Los Garza is among the tag teams itching for a push, and they have good reason to be disappointed with no real championship prospects.

Angel and Berto have never had a televised match for the WWE or World Tag Team Championships. The third-generation superstars have individually competed for Intercontinental and United States gold, and as a tag team, they have had NXT TV title shots, along with many chances to become number-one contenders. However, Angel and Berto have worked more than 80 tag team bouts with the biggest wrestling company in the world without receiving a title shot that counts.

The Los Garza members deserve a shot at the WWE Tag Team Championship, according to their countless supporters on social media. A fan took to X/Twitter today to make the case for why the former Crash Tag Team Champions deserve a run with tag team gold on smackDown. Angel caused a bit of a stir among fans with his quick response.

"🤷🏻‍♂️ you can't hide something that is so obvious 🤷🏻‍♂️," Angel Garza wrote.

Los Garza's last WWE TV title shot came on November 28, 2023, when they failed to dethrone then-NXT Tag Team Champions The D'Angelo Family. They had two title shots on the developmental brand before that, and two non-televised main roster championship shots in 2022.

Los Garza goes 0-3 to top WWE tag team

Angel and Berto continue to chase WWE championship gold, but they are unable to get an advantage over top contenders that recently held the titles: The Motor City Machine Guns.

Friday's SmackDown from Barcelona saw Angel and Berto lose a dark match to MCMG. The loss comes after Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley defeated Los Garza on SmackDown in January and February, and now that both teams are chasing the Street Profits, a third televised match is possible, which would be their fourth meeting overall.

Los Garza and the Motor City Machine Guns actually teamed up earlier this year to defeat DIY and Pretty Deadly on SmackDown. The teams also worked two Triple Threat bouts together with MCMG winning the first on October 18, which included A-Town Down Under, but losing the second earlier this month, won by Pretty Deadly.

