Major superstar re-signs with WWE ahead of Bash in Berlin - Reports

WWE officials were faced with the potential loss of more veteran superstars amid SummerSlam season this year. However, negotiations prevailed and officials have reached new agreements that will keep one faction intact. Sources are revealing the backstage details ahead of the inaugural Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event.

Legado del Fantasma has maintained a dominant heel presence on SmackDown for almost two years. The faction's current version includes Angel, Berto aka Humberto, Elektra Lopez, and leader Santos Escobar. Los Lotharios were rumored to leave WWE at one point as their contracts were reportedly expiring on August 1. Officials wanted to re-sign the high-flyers and had been in negotiations, with offers placed in early June, but as of late June, nothing had changed. Angel then confirmed in early July that he had inked a new three-year contract.

Trending

Now, news has come out that Berto has also signed a new WWE contract. A new update from Fightful Select reports that the 28-year-old re-signed around the same time as his cousin.

Sources noted that Berto's contract is also a multi-year deal that matches up with Angel's, indicating that he has also signed on for three more years. There are no plans to split the duo up and they have continued to appear as members of Legado del Fantasma.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Angel and Berto have not wrestled on TV since the SmackDown #1 Contender's Gauntlet on July 19. Their last two bouts were dark match losses to Apollo Crews and Baron Corbin, held on August 9 and August 16 before SmackDown. Their last standard televised match was a SmackDown win over Corbin and Crews on July 12.

WWE Bash in Berlin go-home SmackDown plans

LA Knight won the WWE United States Championship from Logan Paul at SummerSlam. The Megastar then defended his title for the first time on last week's SmackDown, defeating Santos Escobar despite interference from Berto and Angel.

Knight then issued an Open Challenge for the final SmackDown before the inaugural Bash in Berlin PLE, which will be held the night before in the same venue, the Uber Arena in Berlin. Below is the updated lineup for Friday:

Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade

United States Championship Open Challenge: LA Knight (c) defends vs. TBA

LA Knight (c) defends vs. TBA Women's Championship Street Fight: Nia Jax (c) defends vs. Michin

Nia Jax (c) defends vs. Michin The final build for Bash in Berlin

Expand Tweet

The Bash in Berlin Kickoff preview event will be held on Friday at Uber Platz, which is right outside of the Uber Arena. The event is free to all fans, who will have plenty of time to get inside for SmackDown. The Kickoff will air Friday at 10 am ET via Peacock and all WWE social channels. Michael Cole, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Gunther, Randy Orton, Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, Liv Morgan, and Dominik Mysterio are advertised to appear.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback