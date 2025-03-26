WWE mocks The New Day's optimism for WrestleMania 41

WWE continues to push a big tag team showdown for the 41st annual WrestleMania event. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are on a villainous journey back to the top, but the WWE Universe and most of the roster are determined to punish them for disrespecting Big E. Now there's more evidence of the company jumping on the anti-New Day bandwagon.

The New Day defeated The LWO in a Tornado Match earlier this month, then returned on this week's live RAW to issue a challenge for WrestleMania 41. While Adam Pearce would not grant The New Day's shot at the World Tag Team Championship, the RAW GM did offer a match next week for a chance to prove themselves ahead of potentially challenging The Viking Raiders.

WWE has taunted The New Day since their shocking heel turn in December, even bringing Kingston's mother into the matter. The company's official Instagram account mocked Kingston and Woods for having WrestleMania dreams when sharing footage of the 12-time Tag Team Champions ranting to the Glasgow crowd during a RAW break. The New Day carried on about how they would become champions on The Grandest Stage of Them All as the crowd booed.

"@truekofi and @austincreedwins are #WrestleMania dreamin’ [face with rolling eyes emoji]," wrote the company with the clip below.

The New Day have wrestled The War Raiders in title matches at non-televised live events on World Wrestling Entertainment's current Road to WrestleMania 41 tour. The champions retained last Saturday in Belfast and Sunday in Nottingham.

The New Day insults the WWE roster

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are continuing their heel antics on The Road to WrestleMania 41. While reading a copy of Inside History Collection's The Last Viking magazine from the airport newsstand, Kofi took to Instagram to knock his colleagues for napping during a flight back to the United States.

"While everyone else will be napping on this flight, we will be studying. This is why @AustinCreedWins and I will be the WWE World Tag Team Champions. Soon," Kofi Kingston wrote with the clip below.

The War Raiders are also using social media to taunt their potential challengers. Ivar liked the latest message from Kingston and Woods to send a message of no fear to The New Day.

